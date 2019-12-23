Prati Roju Pandage movie 3 days box office collection report

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna played the lead roles in the movie Maruthi directed the family entertainer that opened well at the box-office. The movie made an amount of 8 crores at the box-office in the first weekend.

The following is the collections report of Prathi Roju Pandage, for the first weekend in Telugu states.

Nizam: 1.35 Cr

Ceded: 0.43 Cr

Nellore: 0.10 Cr

Krishna: 0.26 Cr

Guntur: 0.21 Cr

West: 0.18 Cr

East: 0.21 Cr

Uttarandhra: 0.42 Cr

AP/TG Share on Day 3: 3.16Cr

Prati Roju Pandage 3 days AP/TS Share: 8.76Cr.

Prati Roju Pandage AP/TG Pre-Release Business: ₹16.30Cr

Maruthi directed the film. Satyaraj, Vijay Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Murli Sharma, Praveen, and others played crucial roles. Thaman scored the music for the movie. The film is jointly produced by Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations banners.