‘Calendar Song’ from ‘Bharateeyudu 2’blends energy and style

The anticipation for "Bharateeyudu 2" ("Indian 2"), the eagerly awaited vigilante-thriller starring Universal Star Kamal Haasan, is reaching fever pitch. Directed by visionary filmmaker S Shankar, the film sees Haasan reprise his iconic role as Senapathy, the aged freedom fighter, in a narrative that boldly confronts corruption.





Excitement for the film soared with the release of the catchy new single, "Calendar Song." This vibrant track, blending energy and style, is designed to captivate the masses and features a special appearance by Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow. True to Shankar’s grand visual style, the song promises to be a sensory delight.

Composed by musical maestro Anirudh Ravichander, "Calendar Song" is a mesmerizing piece with enchanting vocals by Sravana Bharagavi and lyrics penned by Chandra Bose, adding depth and resonance to the track.

"Bharateeyudu 2" is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster "Bharateeyudu" ("Indian"), and fans have been eagerly awaiting this cinematic event. The film's recently released trailer, showcasing Kamal Haasan in multiple avatars effortlessly taking down villains, has quickly become the talk of the town.

Set for a massive theatrical release on July 12th, "Bharateeyudu 2" will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, ensuring its widespread reach. The Telugu theatrical rights have been acquired by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while Sri Lakshmi Movies has secured the rights for the Ceded region.

This pan-Indian cinematic event, dubbed in multiple languages, aims to become a global phenomenon, carrying forward the legacy of the original "Indian" and inspiring a new generation of viewers. Produced by Subhaskaran's Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions, "Bharateeyudu 2" promises a grand spectacle, blending high-octane action with a powerful message of social justice."Bharateeyudu 2" is set to hits theaters on July 12th.