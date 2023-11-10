Celebrate Diwali in style with Telugu Medium iSchool on 12th November

Zee Telugu, known for its commitment to delivering fresh and innovative content to its viewers, is once again ready for a grand Diwali celebration as it brings to you a spectacular episode of Telugu Medium iSchool. This Sunday, the channel will present a special episode of the reality show, which promises to be a unique and joyous blend of entertainment, culture, and heart-warming celebrations, thereby lighting up your Diwali. Actor Naresh is going to be part of a Television show for the first time with Telugu Medium iSchoo. In fact, Diwali celebrations cannot be any more fun, as the channel kickstarts the cultural extravaganza with Telugu Medium iSchool’s Diwali special episode on 12th November at 9 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

The Diwali special episode is curated to anchor itself to the essence of this beautiful festival, bringing the spirit of Diwali right into your homes. The celebration kicks off with a heartwarming touch of tradition that is brought alive by a NaluguSnanam which symbolizes the warmth and inclusivity of Telugu traditions, making for a truly heart-touching experience. The episode will go on to beautifully capture the exhilarating essence of Diwali celebrations, including the traditional Narakasura lighting shot, adding an element of festivity to the proceedings. In an unforgettable moment, Alex, one of the foreign contestants, will also take centre stage and the villagers will drape him in a saree, encouraging him to do a ramp walk.

What’s even more exciting is there are a few energetic performances planned by the hosts, which will be with some playful comparisons, drawing light-hearted parallels between village life and the glamorous world of Samantha, thereby adding a touch of humour to the festivities. The episode will also be graced by a few special guest entries, including Tarun Master and Naresh Garu. Their dynamic presence promises to add an extra layer of excitement to the Diwali festivities and viewers can look forward to dance performance by Pandu & Mahesh to the tune of "Bavalu Saiyaan" and Faima's massy dance performance with Naresh Garu, Tarun Master, and the village girls.

Yama's tongue twister challenge about his costume, and a memorable dialogue delivery from Zari are also sure to grab the audience’s attention. The villagers will also make emotional proposals to Ariyana, while Apparao will dance to "Nuvu Ante NakuIshtam." All in all, it will be a celebration to remember, so join Zee Telugu in celebrating the spirit of Diwali and the rich tapestry of the Telugu culture through this unique fusion of entertainment and tradition.