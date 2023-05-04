Live
Censor Board Reduces Violence and Sexual Innuendos in Ugram
Allari Naresh is preparing for his upcoming investigative drama, "Ugram," directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes and has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, indicating that it is suitable for audiences over the age of 12. However, according to reports, some crucial scenes have been either blurred or cut by the censor board.
One such scene involves rowdies harassing hostel girls by making indecent gestures, which has been blurred, while another scene showing a rowdy exposing himself has been cut. Additionally, a particular word has been excised, and the number of stabbings in the climax has been reduced.
It appears that "Ugram" is a highly intense film with several hard-hitting scenes that contain blood and gore. While such scenes can have a powerful impact on the audience, the makers may have opted for a U/A certification rather than an A certificate, which could have deterred family audiences. "Ugram" is produced by Shine Screens and marks the second collaboration between Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala, following their critically acclaimed film "Naandhi."