'Chak De! India' actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia, who is remembered as the commentator in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chak De! India', passed away at the age of 66 on Thursday.

Kapadia breathed his last at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday.

A close friend of Kapadia issued an official statement which read, "Dear friends, with great regret I wish to inform you guys that our dear friend Rio Kapadia passed away at 12:30 p.m. today."

The cause of his death is currently unknown. Kapadia's last rites will be held on Friday, in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Besides ‘Chak De! India’, Kapadia has also acted in ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and ‘Mardaani’.

He had also acted in series like ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’ and Siddharth Tewary's ‘Mahabharat’ and others like ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kkusum: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Kahaani’.

The actor was last seen in ‘Made In Heaven 2’, in which he essayed the role of Mrunal Thakur's father.