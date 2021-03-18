Chakravyuh, a new face of thriller

"Chakravyuh is all about the clash between the old world of the police officer and the new digital world", says director Sajit Warrier



Filmmaker Sajit Warrier recently directed MX Player's series 'Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller' staring Prateik Babbar in lead which is being extremely well received by audiences. Produced by Applause entertainment it is streaming from 12th March onwards. It also stars Gopal Datt, Shiv Pandit, Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ruhi Dilip Singh, Asia Basra among others.

Sajit shares about this crime thriller being different from other thrillers, "The world of Chakravyuh is very different since it's the world of today's youth who deal with these kinds of issues daily. From the posh locations of South Mumbai to neon lit dens of the hackers to trippy dance clubs to upscale hostels and colleges, the world is the complete opposite of the world we see in other crime thrillers. The greed, the vanity and the intense loneliness among the young is portrayed in the series. The world of hacking and bitcoin fraud is very unique and the clash between the old world of the police officer and the new digital world is quite interesting to watch."

On talking about the whole idea he of adaption from a famous novel he says, "The whole idea is developed from the famous crime novel by Piyush Jha and is written beautifully by Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra and Kailash Surendranath. The screenplay is intense with lots of twists and turns which is a great recipe for a series you have to binge watch. What I wanted to create was an edge of the seat thriller, which connects with the youth. This is their world and the treatment was very important. The story needed to connect with a mass audience who can understand the grit and grime of this world."

About his working experience with Prateik Babbar and other actors Warrier shares, "It was such a pleasure to work with Prateik since he is such a wonderful untapped resourceful artist. From physically transforming himself for this role to creating a character with lot of pent up fury is very challenging for him and he just rocked it totally. Simran Kaur Mundi, Shiv Panditt and Ruhi Singh were totally amazing. They were always present and engaged with each other's characters. They would improvise a lot and then there was Gopal Datt. In a character, which was truly dense he brought in a lot of levity. He was fun all the way. The young actors like Rohan Joshi and Anjali sivaraman were enjoyable to work with. Ashish Vidyarthi sir is a legend and his presence really brought in the intensity we wanted for the show. Asif Basra who was such an amiable person will truly be missed. It was a pleasure to work with the whole cast and crew."

He has also directed films like Fired : A Horror Psychological Thriller [ Feature film for Amazon Prime], Trail of Satyam Kaushik [ original film for zee5 ].