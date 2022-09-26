Check Out The Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The OTT Platforms And Theatres Next Week

The coming week of September which is also the last one of this month holds the most-awaited movies of the season. From Kollywood, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan – 1 and from Bollywood Vikram Vedha are all set to hit the big screens. Even the popular OTT platforms also have some excited new shows.



Bollywood

Vikram Vedha

Release Date: 30th September, 2022

Star Cast:

• Hrithik Roshan as Vedha

• Saif Ali Khan as Vikram

• Radhika Apte as Vikram's wife

• Rohit Saraf as Vedha's brother

• Yogita Bihani as Chanda

• Sharib Hashmi as Babloo

Director: Pushkar–Gayathri

Genre: Neo-noir action thriller film

Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie.

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Saif and Hrithik being focused in a room. Hrithik starts narrating a story to Saif and then a few glimpses of their heroic acts are seen. Saif looked classy as a Police officer on the other side Hrithik is totally deadly in the gangster appeal and kills his enemies ruthlessly. So, we need to wait and watch to know who will win among these two and the ultimate battle between good and evil elements!

Kollywood

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Release Date: 30th September, 2022

Star Cast: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban

Director: Mani Ratnam

Genre: Epic periodic action movie

The movie will be made in two parts and the first one will showcase the Chola dynasty and its history.

Now, let us check out the OTT releases of the coming week…

What's Coming to Netflix on September 26th

• A Trip to Infinity (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Maths and physics experts trying to solve and explain infinity.

• My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2) Netflix Original Series – The remaining eight episodes of the Make Your Mark series following its special premiere earlier this year.

What's Coming to Netflix on September 27th

• Elysium (2013) – Matt Damon stars in this Neill Blomkamp sci-fi movie.

• Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022) Netflix Original Special – Comedy stand-up special.

• the munsters coming to netflix halloween 2022

• The Munsters – Picture: Universal 1440

• The Munsters (2022) – The new Rob Zombie reboot of the Halloween classic.

What's Coming to Netflix on September 28th

• Blonde (2022) Netflix Original Film – Ana de Armas plays the role of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe in this movie directed by Andrew Dominik.

• Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – Described as a humourous docuseries recounting the events of the GME stock rise.

• inheritance 2020 lily collins netflix

• Inheritance – Picture: Vertical Entertainment

• Inheritance (2020) – Lily Collins stars in this movie alongside Simon Pegg where a father of a wealthy family passes and a shocking secret left behind may destroy what's left.

• Inside the World's Toughest Prison (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary – Raphael Rowe visits new prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

• Malverde, el santo patrón – Jesús Juárez overcomes his childhood as an orphan to become a Robin Hood-like hero during the Mexican Revolution, but can't forget his first love, Isabel.

• Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Dating reality series.

What's Coming to Netflix on September 29th

• Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series – The final half of the second season of the kid's series.

• The Empress (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – German historical drama.

What's Coming to Netflix on September 30th

• Anikulapo (2022) Netflix Original Film – Nigerian movie.

• Entergalactic (2022) Netflix Original Film– From Kid Cudi comes a new animated special about a young artist attempting to find both love and success.

• Floor is Lava (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Reality competition series.

• Human Playground (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – Idris Elba narrates this new documentary series.

• phantom pups season 1 netflix

• Phantom Pups – Picture: Netflix

• Phantom Pups (Season 1) Netflix Original Series –

• Rainbow (2022) Netflix Original Film – Spanish movie that's a modern tale of a teenager's coming-of-age journey inspired by the The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

• What We Leave Behind (2022) – Documentary.

Amazon Prime

September 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

September 30

• Jungle (2022)

• Un Extrano Enemigo Season 2 (2022)

• Ambulance (2022)

• My Best Friend's Exorcism (2022)

Disney+ Hotstar

September 26

• Bob's Burgers: Season 13

• Family Guy: Season 21

• The Great North: Season 3

• The Simpsons: Season 34

September 27

Reasonable Doubt: Season 1 (expected)

September 30

Hocus Pocus 2

So guys, enjoy watching these new shows and movies both in the theatres and OTT platforms…