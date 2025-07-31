‘Chethabadi’ delves into dark folklore and real incidents of black magic

A new film titled Chethabadi is set to explore the chilling world of black magic, drawing from real-life incidents and Indian folklore. Directed by debutant Suryas and produced by Nanda Kishore under the Sri Sharada Ramana Creations banner, the film promises a unique take on an ancient, feared practice.

Speaking about the film, director Suryas explained that Chethabadi, which translates to black magic or witchcraft, is believed to be an Indian-origin art form dating back to the 16th century. “If countries need strength and power to fight or make peace, Chethabadi uses a dark force to do the opposite—break unity and even destroy lives,” he said. While many films have depicted black magic through terrifying visuals, Chethabadi aims to present it from a fresh perspective—focusing on the concept of “hair energy.”

The film is based on a real incident that took place in 1953 in a village called Girida. The narrative also weaves in ancient stories from another village, Seeleru, where thick bamboo groves reportedly resisted the rain for years. “We are going to depict what happens when a live black chicken is buried in such earth and 'banamathi' is performed on an Amavasya night,” added Suryas, building intrigue around the occult rituals the film will portray.

Producer Nanda Kishore shared that the fear of banamathi once led to deep political, social, and psychological impacts on communities. “Our film will realistically show how the ignorant were manipulated and exploited through this fear,” he said.

Chethabadi aims to offer both thrills and a thought-provoking take on the exploitation of belief systems.