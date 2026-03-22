‘Chiraiya’ review: Half-baked narrative

Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, sets out to tackle the deeply unsettling issue of marital abuse and toxic masculinity. Directed by Shashant Shah, the series has an important story at its core—but unfortunately, its execution fails to do complete justice to the gravity of its theme.

The plot follows Kamlesh (Divya Dutta), the seemingly ideal daughter-in-law in a conservative household, whose life takes a dark turn when she discovers her sister-in-law Pooja is being sexually abused by her husband. While the premise is undeniably hard-hitting, the storytelling often feels superficial, as if it merely scratches the surface of a much deeper issue. The narrative raises critical questions about consent within marriage, but lacks the emotional intensity needed to leave a lasting impact.

One of the major drawbacks is the inconsistent writing. The series attempts to highlight how toxic masculinity is nurtured within families, yet the progression of events feels rushed and underdeveloped. The legal angle surrounding marital rape, which could have added depth and urgency, is touched upon but not explored in a compelling manner. As a result, the conflict never fully translates into the gripping drama it promises to be.

Performances are a mixed bag. Divya Dutta delivers a strong and convincing act, carrying the emotional weight of the series on her shoulders. Sanjay Mishra adds credibility, while others like Prasanna Bisht fall short in portraying the required emotional depth, making key moments less impactful than they should have been.

Despite its noble intent, Chiraiya ultimately feels like a missed opportunity. It raises important questions but fails to dive deep enough, leaving viewers with a sense of incompleteness rather than a powerful takeaway.