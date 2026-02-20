‘Chiraiya’ teaser sparks conversation on marriage, consent and silent injustice

JioHotstar has released the intense teaser of its upcoming series Chiraiya, instantly drawing attention for its powerful theme and socially relevant narrative. The series confronts one of the most deeply normalised injustices within Indian households — the long-held assumption that marriage automatically implies lifelong consent.

The teaser sets the tone for a hard-hitting emotional drama that questions silence, sacrifice, and the quiet suffering often hidden behind the idea of preserving relationships. Actress Divya Dutta, who plays a pivotal role in the series, described the project as a deeply unsettling and reflective experience. She shared that portraying her character forced her to confront uncomfortable social realities, especially how women are often conditioned to remain silent in the name of family harmony and emotional stability.

Divya highlighted that the series raises an important moral dilemma — whether one should remain quiet to protect existing relationships or risk everything to stand up for what is right. According to her, Chiraiya is not just a story to be watched, but one to be felt, urging viewers to recognise truths that society often avoids acknowledging.

Directed by Shashant Shah and produced by SVF Entertainment, the series boasts a powerful ensemble cast. Alongside Divya Dutta, the show features seasoned performers including Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi, and others.

With its emotionally charged premise and socially conscious storytelling, Chiraiya is shaping up to be a thought-provoking series that aims to spark dialogue on consent, dignity, and justice within the institution of marriage, positioning it as one of JioHotstar’s most impactful upcoming releases.