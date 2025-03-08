Chiranjeevi and siblings open up about their bond with Mother Anjanamma

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his siblings Naga Babu, Vijaya Durga, and Madhavi shared heartwarming moments about their mother Anjanamma, highlighting her immense role in shaping their lives and keeping the family united.

In a special interview, Anjanamma was asked who among her five children was the most mischievous during childhood. With a smile, she pointed towards Chiranjeevi, which led him to humorously request his mother not to spoil his public image by calling him "naughty."

Speaking about their childhood, Naga Babu revealed that Pawan Kalyan was the most pampered child, as he was physically weak and often refused to eat unless his favorite food was served. This led their mother to give him special attention, while Chiranjeevi and the rest of the siblings adapted to whatever was cooked.

Reflecting on a painful memory, Chiranjeevi recalled the tragic demise of their younger sister Ramana due to a brain tumor. With their father away on work, Anjanamma and Chiranjeevi carried the child’s body home in a rickshaw and performed the last rites with the help of their Muslim neighbors, an incident that still brings tears to Chiranjeevi’s eyes.

The siblings also credited their mother for raising them with love, care, and freedom. Naga Babu mentioned how their parents' open-mindedness allowed Chiranjeevi to pursue a career in films, shaping his path to stardom.

The family expressed deep gratitude toward Anjanamma, emphasizing that her love and unity are the true pillars of their joint family. Chiranjeevi also urged the younger generation to cherish family bonds, calling them the greatest wealth of life.



