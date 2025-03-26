Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi film locked: Grand launch soon!

Exciting news for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans! The much-anticipated collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi is moving forward swiftly. Since its official announcement, the project has been the talk of the town, and now, the director has shared a major update.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anil Ravipudi confirmed that the final script is locked. He also revealed that he introduced ‘Siva Shankara Vara Prasad’ in his story to Megastar Chiranjeevi, expressing his excitement about the project’s progress. Additionally, he assured fans that the grand launch of the film will take place soon.

According to reports, the film’s official launch is planned for Ugadi, with shooting set to begin shortly after. Backed by Sahu Garapati, this highly anticipated comedy entertainer will feature Bheems Ceciroleo’s music. The makers have locked Sankranthi 2026 as the release window.