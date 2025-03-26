Live
- Shreyas Iyer Puts Team First as PBKS Triumph Over Gujarat Titans
- Wacoal India’s SS’25 collection debuts with Bliss, bringing breathable and stylish lingerie
- Critics' Choice Awards 2025: Full Winners List Revealed
- M1 Foundation Enhances Educational Infrastructure by Constructing a Library for a Government School
- Revanth Reddy criticises KCR family, says internal rivalry a curse for Telangana
- Beauty with Purpose: Miss World Meets Telangana’s Cultural Legacy
- Heated exchange in Telangana Assembly between Harish Rao and Ministers
- Experience the Cinematic Sound at Home with Newly Launched URBAN’s Harmonic Soundbar 2080
- Adani Green Energy Gallery draws 7 lakh visitors to Science Museum, London
- WWDC 2025: Apple to Unveil iOS 19, macOS 16, and More
Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi film locked: Grand launch soon!
Exciting news for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans! The much-anticipated collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi is moving forward...
Exciting news for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans! The much-anticipated collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi is moving forward swiftly. Since its official announcement, the project has been the talk of the town, and now, the director has shared a major update.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anil Ravipudi confirmed that the final script is locked. He also revealed that he introduced ‘Siva Shankara Vara Prasad’ in his story to Megastar Chiranjeevi, expressing his excitement about the project’s progress. Additionally, he assured fans that the grand launch of the film will take place soon.
According to reports, the film’s official launch is planned for Ugadi, with shooting set to begin shortly after. Backed by Sahu Garapati, this highly anticipated comedy entertainer will feature Bheems Ceciroleo’s music. The makers have locked Sankranthi 2026 as the release window.