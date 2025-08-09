Live
- South Korea, Japan coordinating Lee-Ishiba summit late August
- Iran welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal, concerned about foreign meddling
- Small rural enterprises in India can unlock 79 lakh jobs annually: Report
- Delhi Assembly’s maiden paperless session conducted 19-hour legislative deliberations: Speaker
- Rukmini Vasanth shines as Kanakavathi in ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ first look
- Nabha Natesh in her fast and furious saga
- Naga Shaurya’s ‘Bad Boy Karthik’ kicks off musical promotions
- Mahesh Babu turns 50; Rajamouli gives a striking update regarding ‘SSMB 29’
- Chiranjeevi unveils trailer of Varsha Bollamma’s ‘Constable Kanakam’
- Naga Chaitanya launches ‘Bullettu Bandi’ teaser; Raghava Lawrence plays lead role
The trailer of the upcoming action thriller Constable Kanakam, headlined by actress Varsha Bollamma, was officially launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi...
The trailer of the upcoming action thriller Constable Kanakam, headlined by actress Varsha Bollamma, was officially launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi at a special event in Hyderabad. Directed by Prashanth Kumar Dimmala and produced by Kovelamudi Satya Sai Baba and Vemuri Hemanth Kumar, the series will stream on ETV Win from August 14, with the first episode available for free.
Varsha Bollamma expressed her pride in playing the titular role, calling it “an honor” and thanking the cast, crew, and ETV Win team for their support. She noted that the series would “increase the respect of a girl” and praised co-stars Rajeev Kanakala and Srinivas Avasarala for their warmth and professionalism.
Director Prashanth Kumar said he was grateful to Chiranjeevi for launching the trailer and to the producers for believing in the story. He described Constable Kanakam as a gripping crime thriller supported by stellar performances and Suresh Bobbili’s compelling music.
ETV Win executives highlighted that the series marks their platform’s first crime thriller and promised a rewatchable experience. Rajeev Kanakala predicted that Varsha’s performance would make her “a big star,” while Srinivas Avasarala called the role “surprising and unique.”
Constable Kanakam premieres on August 14 exclusively on ETV Win, promising a female-led action drama packed with suspense and strong performances.