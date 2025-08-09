Chiranjeevi unveils trailer of Varsha Bollamma’s ‘Constable Kanakam’

The trailer of the upcoming action thriller Constable Kanakam, headlined by actress Varsha Bollamma, was officially launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi at a special event in Hyderabad. Directed by Prashanth Kumar Dimmala and produced by Kovelamudi Satya Sai Baba and Vemuri Hemanth Kumar, the series will stream on ETV Win from August 14, with the first episode available for free.

Varsha Bollamma expressed her pride in playing the titular role, calling it “an honor” and thanking the cast, crew, and ETV Win team for their support. She noted that the series would “increase the respect of a girl” and praised co-stars Rajeev Kanakala and Srinivas Avasarala for their warmth and professionalism.

Director Prashanth Kumar said he was grateful to Chiranjeevi for launching the trailer and to the producers for believing in the story. He described Constable Kanakam as a gripping crime thriller supported by stellar performances and Suresh Bobbili’s compelling music.

ETV Win executives highlighted that the series marks their platform’s first crime thriller and promised a rewatchable experience. Rajeev Kanakala predicted that Varsha’s performance would make her “a big star,” while Srinivas Avasarala called the role “surprising and unique.”

Constable Kanakam premieres on August 14 exclusively on ETV Win, promising a female-led action drama packed with suspense and strong performances.