Chiyaan Vikram wraps up shoot for 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has finished shooting for director Mani Ratnam's next film 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The actor plays the role of 'Aditya Karikalan' in the film.



Chiyaan's manager took to Twitter to make the official announcement on Monday. He tweeted: "It's a wrap for #AdithyaKarikalan #ChiyaanVikram sir has completed shooting for his portions in #PonniyinSelvan (both first and second part)." 'Ponniyin Selvan' is Ratnam's ambitious project based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's book by the same name. The book tells the story of king Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

The film, which started its shooting in 2019 was halted twice due to the Covid pandemic. The film's music is by Academy Award-winning music composer A.R. Rahman.

The film, which will be released in two parts, stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram, Trisha and Karthi, among others.