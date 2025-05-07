‘CM Pellam’ set to release on May 9 with a strong social message

The much-awaited film CM Pellam, starring Ajay and Indraja in lead roles, is set for release on May 9. Directed by Ramana Reddy and produced by BRK, the film focuses on political dynamics and social issues. The film unit held a press meet in Hyderabad where director Ramana Reddy shared insights into the film's theme and its intent to bring about societal change.

Reddy emphasized that CM Pellam explores how an MLA and their family members engage with the public. He remarked, “The film poses the question of how many politicians genuinely meet the voters after elections. I believe that such meetings, even if brief, can lead to real change.” He also expressed his views on political accountability, stating that politicians should be more responsible and avoid obscenities when addressing the media.

Actor Ajay, who has worked with Reddy after 25 years, praised the film’s content, particularly its focus on women’s empowerment and political reform. “It’s a film with a message. I’m proud to be a part of it,” he said. Producer Ramakrishna highlighted the film’s dedication to serving the public good, steering away from the typical political rhetoric seen today.

The film also features performances by veteran actors like Jayasudha and Suman. Actor Srinivas added that the film carries a strong message about how the younger generation and politicians can contribute to societal progress. CM Pellam promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking, urging viewers to rethink political responsibility.