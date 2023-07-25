Live
Just In
Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Kollywood director Atlee have teamed up for an action-packed movie called “Jawan.” Nayanthara is the female lead in this mega movie, scheduled to release in theaters on September 7, 2023.
The big and official news is that Thalapathy Vijay, who has worked with Atlee on three movies, will make a surprising cameo appearance in “Jawan.” This news has made SRK and Vijay fans happy as they will see the star actors in a single frame. The news has been officially confirmed by Yannick Ben, an action director who worked on the movie, in a recent interview.
Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie, with Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and others playing crucial roles. Deepika Padukone makes a unique appearance in Jawan, backed by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of this flick, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
The recently released prevue has garnered sensational responses from everyone, and fans eagerly await the release of the first single, which is expected to be out in the first week of August.