Controversial theme added to this flick's reach

Released exactly a decade ago in October 2012, 'Denikaina Ready' true to its title had to confront so many pre-release pressures. The story of the film, involving both the Hindu and Muslim communities and a few scenes purportedly showed the Brahmin community in a poor light and there were strong reactions from them. The film did not get a censor certificate locally and had to be cleared by a revising committee in Mumbai. Cases were filed by both parties, with the film's hero Vishnu and his father Mohan Babu accusing the Brahmin agitators of not being real representatives of their community and were allegedly doing it for money.

A family social, this flick remade from the 1999 mega hit 'Udayapuram Sulthan' starring Dileep and Preetha Vijayakumar went into a typical commercial track which involved mixed religious identities and melodrama. Basing itself on the quest of a son with a mixed religious background from his parents wanting to reunite the warring families, it made for passable viewing.

Vishnu, who has had a patchy ride in Telugu cinema as an actor has had around 20-odd films released in his career spanning over two decades. A few of them were remakes from fellow film industries in Tamil and Malayalam speaking territories. He has never been considered a hot prospect at any stage in the industry, alongside his brother Manoj who have both been pale shadows of the towering heights their father Mohan Babu reached in the southern film industry.

Hansika Motwani, who had a brief stint at fame in the first decade of this millennium was the chosen female lead. By then five years into Tollywood after her 2007 debut ' Desamuduru', Hansika was acting in multiple languages after her Hindi debut. A child artiste who turned into a bombshell, Motwani is now busy with web series and has a few Tamil films in her kitty.

The director G Nageswara Reddy has helmed 17 films in his two decade-career beginning 2001. His films have always been the slapstick comedy kind starring other actors like Allari Naresh. Vishnu was one of his favourite star for lead roles and of late, he had been featuring Sandeep Kishen with whom he had two films released in the last three years.