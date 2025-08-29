Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹271.5 Cr India Net, ₹498 Cr Worldwide Total

Coolie continues its strong run at the box office, completing 15 days with impressive numbers across languages.

Total Box Office Collection So Far

India Net Collection 15 Days: 271.50 crore

India Gross Collection: 321.75 crore

Overseas Collection: 176.25 crore

Worldwide Collection 15 Days: 498 crore

Day 15 Collection August 28 2025

India Net: 2.40 crore

Language-wise Net Collection:

Tamil: 1.25 crore

Hindi: 0.60 crore

Telugu: 0.50 crore

Kannada: 0.05 crore

India Gross for Day 15: 2.85 crore

Change Compared to Previous Day

On Day 14, Coolie earned 4.85 crore. On Day 15, it dropped to 2.40 crore, showing a fall of around 50.52 percent. Despite the drop, the film is still performing well overall.