Live
- Hyderabad Rain Alert: Short Bursts of Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected Today
- Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Jams on Friday Evening
- Diesel Tank Suppliers in UAE: Ensuring Reliable Fuel Storage for Every Industry
- Maha signs MoUs for Rs 34,000 crore to generate 33,483 jobs: CM Fadnavis
- War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹231.25 Cr India Net, ₹352.75 Cr Worldwide Total
- Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹271.5 Cr India Net, ₹498 Cr Worldwide Total
- India’s GDP Grows 7.8% in April–June 2025 | Fastest Growth in 5 Quarters
- BRABU UG 3rd Semester Result 2025 | Check BA, BSc, BCom Results Online
- Maharashtra ranks first in State Energy Efficiency Index 2024
- Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion challenged in High Court
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹271.5 Cr India Net, ₹498 Cr Worldwide Total
Highlights
Coolie completes 15 days with a strong ₹271.5 crore India net and ₹498 crore worldwide collection. Day 15 saw ₹2.4 crore India net earnings. Tamil Nadu leads collections.
Coolie continues its strong run at the box office, completing 15 days with impressive numbers across languages.
Total Box Office Collection So Far
- India Net Collection 15 Days: 271.50 crore
- India Gross Collection: 321.75 crore
- Overseas Collection: 176.25 crore
- Worldwide Collection 15 Days: 498 crore
Day 15 Collection August 28 2025
- India Net: 2.40 crore
- Language-wise Net Collection:
- Tamil: 1.25 crore
- Hindi: 0.60 crore
- Telugu: 0.50 crore
- Kannada: 0.05 crore
- India Gross for Day 15: 2.85 crore
Change Compared to Previous Day
On Day 14, Coolie earned 4.85 crore. On Day 15, it dropped to 2.40 crore, showing a fall of around 50.52 percent. Despite the drop, the film is still performing well overall.
Next Story