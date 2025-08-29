  • Menu
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹271.5 Cr India Net, ₹498 Cr Worldwide Total

Coolie completes 15 days with a strong ₹271.5 crore India net and ₹498 crore worldwide collection. Day 15 saw ₹2.4 crore India net earnings. Tamil Nadu leads collections.

Coolie continues its strong run at the box office, completing 15 days with impressive numbers across languages.

Total Box Office Collection So Far

  • India Net Collection 15 Days: 271.50 crore
  • India Gross Collection: 321.75 crore
  • Overseas Collection: 176.25 crore
  • Worldwide Collection 15 Days: 498 crore

Day 15 Collection August 28 2025

  • India Net: 2.40 crore
  • Language-wise Net Collection:
  • Tamil: 1.25 crore
  • Hindi: 0.60 crore
  • Telugu: 0.50 crore
  • Kannada: 0.05 crore
  • India Gross for Day 15: 2.85 crore

Change Compared to Previous Day

On Day 14, Coolie earned 4.85 crore. On Day 15, it dropped to 2.40 crore, showing a fall of around 50.52 percent. Despite the drop, the film is still performing well overall.

