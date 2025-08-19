Coolie Box Office Day 6 Collection: ₹206.50 Cr India Net in 5 Days

Rajinikanth's latest flick Coolie had a great first week at the box office. It earned about ₹206.50 crore in India over five days. On the sixth day, it continued to attract audiences as it added another ₹3.87 crore from all language versions.

It started strong, making ₹65 crore on its very first day and ₹54.75 crore on the second. After that, the collections slowly went down, falling to ₹12 crore by day five and ₹3.87 crore on day six.

On the sixth day, Chennai had a big crowd for Tamil screenings, while Mumbai and the National Capital Region saw good numbers for the Hindi shows.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film features stars like Nagarjuna, Shruthi Haasan, and Aamir Khan. Stay tuned for more updates on how the movie is doing at the box office.



