Darshan’s Action-Packed Film “The Devil” Wraps Up Shoot and Dubbing, Gears Up for Release

Bengaluru: The much-talked-about film “The Devil”, starring Challenging Star Darshan in the lead role, has completed both its shooting and dubbing, marking a major milestone in its journey to the big screen. Directed by Prakash Veer, who also serves as the story and screenplay writer, the film is being grandly produced under the Sri Jai Matha Combines banner.

Shot across exotic and diverse locations such as Bengaluru, Rajasthan, and Bangkok, the team recently wrapped the filming of two songs in Bangkok before returning to India. With this, the entire production has officially concluded.

All key dubbing work — including that of Darshan and the rest of the cast — is also complete, and post-production is currently in full swing. The makers have hinted at an upcoming song release and confirmed their intent to bring the film to theatres soon.

Ever since its announcement, “The Devil” has stirred anticipation among fans. Posters revealing Darshan’s bold and striking new look have gone viral, further raising expectations.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew, with Sudhakar S. Raj handling cinematography, B. Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music, Harish Komme editing, Mohan B. Kere overseeing art direction, and Ram-Lakshman directing the action sequences.

Rachana Rai stars opposite Darshan, while the supporting cast includes seasoned performers such as Tulasi, Achyuth Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Srinivas Prabhu, and Shobh Raj.

With fans eagerly awaiting its theatrical release, “The Devil” promises a powerful blend of action, drama, and cinematic spectacle.