Deepika Padukone's Character Teaser From Shah Rukh Khan And John Abraham's Pathaan Is Out…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham teamed up with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for a complete action entertainer 'Pathaan'… Being SRK's most-awaited movie, there are many expectations on it as he is making his comeback after a couple of years to the big screens. Off late, the makers dropped the character teaser of the lead actress Deepika and showcased her in a complete action mode…



Even Deepika, Shah Rukh and John Abraham also unveiled the teaser on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

In this teaser, Deepika looked terrific holding the gun and also shoots a bullet. She is seen bruised on the forehead and can be seen bleeding! Sharing the teaser, she also wrote, "Tadaa! #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu! #SiddharthAnand @iamsrk @thejohnabraham @yrf". Even the BGM also raised the expectations on the movie.

John also shared the teaser and first look poster of Deepika from Pathaan and introduced her as, "Brave & Beautiful! @deepikapadukone is all that and more in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @iamsrk #SiddharthAnand @yrf #6monthsToPathaan".

Even SRK also dropped the same on his Twitter page and wrote, "Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham".

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. As of now the shooting is completed and the post-production works are going on. Well, Deepika Padukone is also part of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Project K movie. Speaking about Project K, it is being directed by Nag Ashwin and is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. It also has Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent role.

SRK is also part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan movie. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. So, 2023 is a big year for Shah Rukh as his two big movies will be released on the big screens with a gap of 5-6 months!