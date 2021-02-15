‘Dhakdhak’ by Indian creators will definitely be a replacement to ‘Tik-Tok’, says founders

The Pune based tech start-up, Dhakdhak Pvt Ltd, just launched their short-video app, 'Dhakdhak - India Ke Dil Ki Dhadkan'. This app comes as a relief to Indian content creators when the Chinese app 'Tik-Tok' gets banned in India. Dhakdhak is a quality substitute for the Indian banned Chinese application and is expanding its footprint in India crossing over 1 Lakh downloads. 20,000 plus content creators have already created engaging and entertaining content in form of short videos.

Co-founder of 'Dhakdhak', Anirudha says, "We could provide the opportunity for few budding stars to promote some regional brands and commercial ads. We could also supply artists and performers for media houses for shows and events. We look forward to creating a bigger stage for the Dhakdhak stars and prospects in terms of chance in TV shows, films, and international events. This platform wants to help youth create a career and not just chase temporary heights."

"With our strong technology background and proven business model, backed by the sound investment from Mumbai-based business tycoon, Mr. Gurmeet Singh, we already are a testament to video content renaissance in India. Many local and national brands seek association and promotions already. We are in discussions with professional training schools like acting schools, dancing schools, and expert trainers to provide formal coaching to budding artists. Renowned media and production houses in Bollywood and Regional film collaborations are on the cards soon," says Mandar Lande, another co-founder of Dhakdhak.

"Dhakdhak stands in a market space with tight competition as many media houses and content studios are venturing into the short video app space, but Dhakdhak's sustainable platform encouraging artist development creates a promise for long term growth. It will be interesting to see how Dhakdhak's value-driven platform will emerge from this competitive space. We can surely say that 'Dhakdhak- India Ke Dil Ki Dhadkan' is an application that goes beyond entertainment and creates value.