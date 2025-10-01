‘Dhana Pisachi’ from ‘Jatadhara’ garners tremendous response

The much-anticipated supernatural mythological thriller Jatadhara, starring Tollywood star Sudheer Babu and Bollywood powerhouse Sonakshi Sinha, is gearing up for a pan-India release on November 7 in Telugu and Hindi. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the bilingual film promises a cinematic spectacle with high-octane visuals and rich mythological storytelling.

The recently released teaser has gone viral nationwide, generating excitement among audiences. The first track, Soul of Jatadhara, received an overwhelming response, further fueling anticipation. As a special Vijayadashami gift, the makers unveiled the new song Dhana Pishachi, composed by Sameera Koppikar. The lyrics, penned by Sri Harsh Emani, coupled with intense vocals by Sahithi Chaganti, have impressed fans. Sonakshi Sinha’s performance in the song has been widely praised, and the track is already garnering tremendous attention across social media platforms.

Jatadhara features an ensemble cast including Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khosla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indra Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajiv Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film explores the epic battle between good and evil, light and darkness, and human will versus destiny.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the film is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. Divya Vijay serves as the creative producer and Bhavini Goswami as supervising producer. Zee Music Co. provides a powerful soundtrack, enhancing the film’s thrilling and immersive experience.

Jatadhara is poised to offer audiences a grand cinematic experience, blending mythology, action, and supernatural intrigue.