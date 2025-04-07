‘Dhandoraa’ rolls into second schedule in Medak

Acclaimed producer Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, known for backing critically and commercially successful films like Colour Photo and Bedurulanka 2012, is all set to deliver another impactful story with his upcoming film Dhandoraa. Bankrolled under the banner of Loukya Entertainments, the film has already begun to generate buzz, especially after the release of its teaser, First Beat, which received a rousing response from audiences.

After successfully completing its first schedule, the production has now moved to Dharipally village in Medak district, Telangana, where the second schedule has officially commenced. This leg of the shoot is planned to run continuously for 25 days, capturing the raw and rustic essence of rural Telangana. Notably, actor Shivaji, who plays a significant role in the film, has now joined the sets and will be actively participating in this schedule.

Dhandoraa is a socially driven rural drama that sheds light on the harsh realities and ongoing societal evils. Its storyline is expected to provoke thought while staying grounded in authentic regional textures. The film stars a talented ensemble cast including Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, ManikaChikkala, Mounica Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, and Raadhya, all of whom are set to bring depth and dimension to their roles.

Helmed by debutant director Muralikanth, the film boasts a strong technical crew. Venkat R. Sakhamuri handles cinematography, while Mark K. Robin is composing the music. SrujanaAdusumilli takes charge of editing, with KranthiPriyam overseeing art direction. Rekha Boggarrapu is the costume designer, and Edward Stevenson Pereji is on board as the executive producer. AneesgMarisetty is co-producing the film.