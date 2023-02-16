Dhanush: SIR is a simple Movie with high emotions

"Dhanush's highly anticipated bilingual movie, SIR/Vaathi, is slated for a simultaneous Tamil and Telugu release on February 17th. At the pre-release event held in Hyderabad, Dhanush expressed his nervousness and mixed emotions ahead of the release, saying he treats every film as his first.

The versatile actor praised the movie for its balance of entertainment and meaning, without being preachy. He also expressed his gratitude to the entire team, including music director G.V. Prakash Kumar and the producers at Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.



Dhanush further thanked Sai Kumar for his hospitality during the shoot and commended Thaman, who supported the project despite not being involved in it. The actor hopes to receive a warm welcome from Telugu audiences, and is proud to be a part of a simple yet emotionally grand movie like SIR/Vaathi."

