Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ wraps final schedule in Bangkok

It’s official — Dhanush’s much-awaited film Idly Kadai has wrapped up filming! Wunderbar Films announced that the final schedule concluded in the vibrant streets of Bangkok, Thailand. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses, the production house tweeted, “#IdlyKadai Shoot Wrapped at Bangkok, Thailand!! Open from 1st October, 2025 Worldwide.” Fans can now mark their calendars for the global release on October 1, 2025.

Idly Kadai is written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films, alongside Dawn Pictures. The film features Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, with a powerhouse supporting cast including Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran.

Originally planned for an April 2025 release, the film faced delays due to extended production schedules. However, with shooting now complete, excitement is building rapidly.

Boasting music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK, Idly Kadai promises a flavorful blend of drama, heart, and Dhanush’s signature mass moments.

While plot details are still under wraps, the title and ensemble hint at a story rich in emotion, community spirit, and quirky humor — classic Dhanush territory. With the global release date locked in, Idly Kadai looks set to serve up a delicious cinematic treat this October.