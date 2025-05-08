Dharmesh joins as guest judge as Campus Beats cast brings fire to Realme Hip Hop India Season 2

It’s a week of high-octane dance battles and surprise appearances as Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 delivers one of its most electrifying episodes yet—now streaming on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video platform.

The latest promo reveals a thrilling twist as the spirited cast of Campus Beats joins the show to support the competing dancers. Shantanu Maheshwari, alongside Shruti Sinha, Tanya Bhushan, Tanvi Gadkari, Manish Poonam, and Rohan Pal, steps onto the stage to cheer for the contestants, turning up the energy with their signature charisma and enthusiasm.

In a surprise move that thrilled fans, iconic dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, popularly known as Dharmesh Sir, joins the judging panel this week. Teaming up with resident judge Remo D’Souza and guest judge Malaika Arora, Dharmesh’s arrival brings a new level of intensity to the already fierce competition.

This week marks the much-anticipated battle round, where rivalries ignite and only one act can claim a coveted fast-track pass to the grand finale. Judge Remo D’Souza sets the tone early, declaring the stakes higher than ever before. Contestants now face not just each other, but the pressure of seizing a once-in-a-season opportunity.

Speaking about his experience on the show, Shantanu Maheshwari shared, “Dance has always been more than just movement to me—it’s about storytelling, identity, and raw emotion. Being on Hip Hop India with the Campus Beats crew this week has been incredibly special. The talent here is phenomenal, and the energy is absolutely electric.”

With emotions flaring, surprises around every corner, and a ticket to the finale up for grabs, viewers can expect edge-of-the-seat drama and unmatched performances. The episode promises to be a celebration of hip hop’s spirit—bold, expressive, and unapologetically powerful.

Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 is currently streaming for free on Amazon MX Player and is accessible via the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and smart TVs.