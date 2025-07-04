Dil Raju clarifies ‘Game Changer’ controversy, confirms another film with Ram Charan

Amid the buzz surrounding his upcoming release Thammudu, ace producer Dil Raju found himself addressing questions not about the new film, but about the brewing controversy over Game Changer, the high-profile Ram Charan–Shankar project that failed to meet box office expectations.

The controversy escalated after Dil Raju’s brother and co-producer Shirish Reddy admitted in an interview that the failure of Game Changer had financially strained their banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. Shirish also claimed that neither Ram Charan nor director Shankar reached out after the film’s underperformance—even for a courtesy call—leading to speculation about tensions between the production house and the actor.

Dil Raju, however, stepped in to dispel such rumours. “Ram Charan was immensely supportive throughout. When we even suggested he take up another project, he stayed committed to Game Changer. We’re grateful to him, and also to Chiranjeevi garu for backing us during Sankranthi,” he stated.

Addressing his brother’s remarks, Raju added, “There are no misunderstandings. Shirish, speaking to the media for the first time, got emotional and was swayed by a few leading questions. His words were poorly chosen, but his intentions weren’t wrong.”

Looking ahead, Dil Raju confirmed that their collaboration with Ram Charan is far from over. “We regret that Game Changer didn’t meet expectations, but we’re working on a new film with Charan. The announcement will come soon.”

This clarification puts to rest speculation of a rift, reaffirming that the bond between Ram Charan and the producers remains strong, with exciting projects on the horizon.