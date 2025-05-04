Dil Raju launches ‘Lorven AI’studio, pioneers AI integration in Indian cinema

In a grand event attended by some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, veteran producer Dil Raju officially launched Lorven AI Studio—an ambitious initiative aimed at revolutionizing Indian cinema through cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu graced the occasion as chief guest and lauded the initiative, calling it a significant step in aligning entertainment with evolving technology.

“Dil Raju’s vision to blend AI with cinema is commendable. Technology is the future, and this step will create new opportunities and jobs,” stated Minister Sridhar Babu. He noted Hyderabad’s growth as a tech hub and emphasized how innovations like Lorven AI place the city on par with global entertainment centers.

Filmmakers including Anil Ravipudi, Vamsi Paidipally, Sukumar, Bobby, Nag Ashwin, Raghavendra Rao, and VV Vinayak praised Dil Raju’s futuristic thinking. Vamsi revealed the studio was named after Lord Venkateswara, signifying its spiritual and emotional foundation. Anil Ravipudi highlighted the platform's potential to reduce workload, while Sukumar acknowledged its capacity to enhance creativity.

Dil Raju explained that Lorven AI offers a 360-degree solution—from script development and pre-production to post-production and promotions. He described it as a “first assistant director without emotion,” assisting creatives in visualizing and refining their ideas with precision. Projects like Rowdy Janardhana and TellaKagazi are already utilizing the platform.

Producer Allu Aravind, who launched the logo, expressed admiration for Raju’s consistent leadership in innovation. “AI will collaborate with the industry, not compete,” he remarked.

With Lorven AI, Dil Raju aims to make advanced filmmaking accessible to both established and emerging creators, marking a technological leap in the Indian film landscape.