Dil Raju shares vision and confidence ahead of ‘Thammudu’ release

After scoring a Sankranthi blockbuster with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, renowned producer Dil Raju is set to bring Thammudu to theatres on July 4, under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film, starring Nithiin and directed by Sriram Venu, also features Laya, Varsha Bollamma, and Saptami Gowda in key roles. Ahead of the release, Dil Raju opened up in a candid interaction with the press.

Calling Thammudu an “action-driven emotional drama,” Raju revealed that the film unfolds mostly over one intense day, with 5-6 action sequences, two of which earned it an ‘A’ certificate due to their violent nature. “This film is made for the theatrical experience. We didn't cut scenes just for a ‘U/A’,” he asserted.

Raju praised director Sriram Venu, highlighting their long-standing collaboration since Arya. “I work with people I connect with—not just for money but for trust and creative wavelength,” he said, adding that directors like Anil Ravipudi and Srikanth Addala also share this bond with him.

The film, shot over 150 days, was predominantly filmed in forest locations, with a strong focus on sound design by Ajaneesh. Raju confirmed that Netflix has already acquired the film after previewing it.

On piracy, Raju stressed tighter industry measures: “We’ve already had four arrests. Pirated prints may fetch ₹80K to ₹1 lakh overseas, but they cost us crores.”

He also touched upon negative campaigns and reviewer impact, urging critics to consider the producer’s effort. “People say Dil Raju has attitude when I speak out—but it's about survival,” he added.

Raju also spoke about nurturing new talent through Dil Raju Dreams, which received over 12,000 applications, and outlined his ambitious plans for upcoming films in 2025–2027, including collaborations with Anil Ravipudi, Hanif Adani, and debut directors.

With confidence in its content and execution, Thammudu is poised to make a strong impact this weekend.