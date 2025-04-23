Director Sejal Shah opens up on casting Nawazuddin in ‘Costao’

Filmmaker Sejal Shah has opened up about her decision to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of her upcoming ZEE5 original film Costao, calling the actor the only one capable of portraying the complex and emotionally intense protagonist.

In Costao, Nawazuddin plays a Goa Customs officer battling a corrupt system and a deadly smuggling empire. While many noted the physical resemblance between Nawaz and the titular character, Sejal clarified, “That wasn’t the reason for casting him.” She continued, “From the very beginning, I knew Nawaz was the only actor who could do justice to Costao. This is not a typical hero; he’s layered, raw, and deeply human. Nawaz brings not just talent, but a depth and authenticity no one else can.”

The director added that she even waited years to make the film with Nawazuddin, stating, “He doesn’t play Costao, he becomes him.”

Nawazuddin, in an earlier statement, described Costao as more than just a tale of crime. “It’s about the price one pays to stand up against a broken system,” he said. Reflecting on a powerful line from the film — “Sabko chahiye ki Officer honest ho aur brave ho… lekin Ghar mein Nahi” — the Haddi star shared that the story will resonate with anyone who’s battled injustice from within.

Also starring Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal, Costao is set in 1990s Goa and premieres May 1 on ZEE5.