‘Dirghayushman Bhava’ set for theatrical release on July 11

The upcoming film Dirghayushman Bhava, starring Karthik Raju, Noel, and Misti Chakravarthy, is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 11. Directed by M. Purnanand and produced by Vankayalapati Muralikrishna under Tripura Creations, the film recently held its pre-release event at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad.

At the event, Telugu Film Producers Council President K.L. Damodar Prasad unveiled the trailer, actor O. Kalyan released the promos, and Jabardasth R.P. launched the film’s songs. Speaking at the event, Damodar Prasad welcomed new producers into the industry but advised that they first understand the intricacies of cinema before stepping in. He appreciated the cast and content, expressing confidence in the film's potential to entertain.

Distributor Natty Kumar, releasing the film through Natty’s Entertainments, highlighted the challenges faced by small films. He appealed for specific show slots and affordable ticket pricing to support low-budget ventures. “This film is perfect for family viewing,” he added.

Actor Jabardasth R.P. voiced his support, stating that films backed by Natty Kumar usually deliver strong content. He stressed the need for industry reforms to help smaller films thrive.

Producer Muralikrishna shared his excitement about the film’s theatrical debut, calling it an emotional journey. Director Purnanand described the movie as a "socio-fantasy" with universal comedy elements.

The ensemble cast includes Amani, Kashi Vishwanath, Satyam Rajesh, Getup Srinu, and Thagubothu Ramesh. Cinematography is by Malhar Bhat Josh, music by Vinod, and editing by Kishore Maddali.