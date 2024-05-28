Divya Agarwal shuts down divorce rumours: "None of it is happening"

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal married restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in February this year. Recently, she deleted multiple Instagram posts, including photos from her wedding. This sparked rumors of a possible divorce. Divya addressed these rumors in an Instagram story.

She posted a statement on her Instagram story and she wrote, "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now - the babies or divorce... None of it is happening. In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me."