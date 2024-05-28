Live
- Chiranjeevi wishes Bharat Ratna to NTR, remembers latter on his birth anniversary
- Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi
- North Korea voices complaint against China via rebukes on trilateral summit: Seoul
- DMK to take action against district secretaries over non-performance in LS polls
- YSRCP Leaders Express Concern Over Relaxation of Postal Ballot Counting Rules
- Heatwave: Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure drinking water, medicines
- South Korea, US stage joint air drills amid tension over failed North Korea satellite launch
- Blood cancer cases may be rising among young adults in India, say experts
- IUML leader Kunhalikutty rules himself out of Rajya Sabha nomination
- 80 pc Indian employers believe tech added flexibility, helped promote gender equality
Just In
Divya Agarwal shuts down divorce rumours: "None of it is happening"
Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal married restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in February this year.
Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal married restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in February this year. Recently, she deleted multiple Instagram posts, including photos from her wedding. This sparked rumors of a possible divorce. Divya addressed these rumors in an Instagram story.
She posted a statement on her Instagram story and she wrote, "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now - the babies or divorce... None of it is happening. In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me."