Donal Bisht calls her first international project with director Andrew Lau a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

Mumbai: Television actress Donal Bisht is all set to make her mark internationally with a project directed by the acclaimed Andrew Lau.

Describing the opportunity as a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience, Donal shared her excitement and gratitude for being part of such a significant venture, marking an exciting new chapter in her career.

In a statement, the ‘Ek Deewana Tha Roop’ actress shared, “Working with Andrew Lau is a dream come true. His films are masterclasses in storytelling and filmmaking. The chance to collaborate with such a visionary director on an international stage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m thrilled to take on a role that will challenge me and push my boundaries.”

Talking about shooting amidst the virus in China, Donal mentioned, “My parents and friends back home got worried when they got to know about the virus spread in China but since this was a work commitment, so I couldn’t postpone it. People here are taking a lot of precautions for sanitization. Luckily, the location where we are currently shooting is far away from where most of the cases have been found. As soon as my schedule is over in a few days, I will return to India.”

Meanwhile, Bisht’s upcoming international project will be directed by Andrew Lau, who is popularly known for helming films like “Infernal Affairs” and “Young and Dangerous series.”

The film, produced by Bona Film Group (known for films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), is inspired by a real-life incident.

Donal Bisht is known for her performances in projects like “Tu Zakhm Hai,” “Ek Deewana Tha,” and “Roop—Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.” In 2021, she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 15.”

Donal made her acting debut in 2015 with the role of a journalist in "Airlines." Later that year, she portrayed Dr. Shelly Gaitonde in the anthology series “Twist Wala Love,” alongside Harshith Arora.



