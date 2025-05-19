Dr. VN Aditya’s multilingual global thriller ‘Phani’ set for june-end release

Acclaimed filmmaker Dr. VN Aditya is gearing up to unveil his latest ambitious venture, Phani, a multilingual global thriller being produced under the OMG Productions banner and presented by AU & I Studios. Known for his storytelling finesse, Dr. Aditya now ventures into the realm of visual spectacle with this film, which will be released in English, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Phani is being prestigiously produced by Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi, who also serves as the film’s music director. A celebrated music composer and founder of Meenakshi Suswara Academy in the United States, Dr. Meenakshi has been instrumental in nurturing Indian classical and light music traditions abroad. Through Phani, she makes her foray into filmmaking, offering a blend of musical richness and cinematic innovation.

The film stars Catherine Tresa, Mahesh Sriram, and Neha Krishna in lead roles, with veteran actors Tanikella Bharani and Kashi Vishwanath adding gravitas to the ensemble cast. Adding an intriguing twist to the narrative is the inclusion of a black snake—Black Pine—as a central character, making Phani a unique experience in the thriller genre.

On the occasion of Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi’s birthday, the film team conveyed their wishes and shared a major announcement: Phani is scheduled for a global theatrical release by the end of June. Promising a fusion of gripping storytelling, strong visuals, and rich music, Phani is set to offer audiences a truly global cinematic experience.