Dude OTT Release: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Streaming on This OTT Platform; Check Release Date

  • Created On:  13 Nov 2025 6:07 PM IST
Tamil film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, will stream on this OTT platform from November 14.

This will help the film reach more people across the country.

Theatrical Release and Success

Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran, who is a debut director.

The film released in theatres on October 17 during Diwali week.

It did well at the box office.

Where You Can Watch

The film will stream on Netflix from November 14.

Netflix shared the update with the line: “One DUDE, one thousand problems, no solutions.”

Dude will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Cast

Pradeep Ranganathan

Mamitha Baiju

