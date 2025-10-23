Dulquer brings back retro charm in ‘Ammadive’ from ‘Kaantha’

Star actor Dulquer Salmaan, one of the most admired performers in Indian cinema today, continues to expand his pan-Indian appeal with diverse roles across languages. After winning a strong fan base in Telugu, the actor is set to delight audiences once again with his upcoming film Kaantha, a nostalgic tribute to the cinematic era of the 1960s.

In the film, Dulquer plays a rising superstar from the early days of Indian cinema. His portrayal, filled with classic dramatic expressions and emotional depth, has already created impressive buzz through the film’s trailers and teasers. Now, the excitement has been elevated with the launch of a new song from the film — Ammadive.

Composed by Jhanu Chanter and sung soulfully by Pradeep Kumar, the track captures the essence of vintage musical romance. The visuals beautifully transport viewers into a bygone era, showcasing the blooming love between a young actress portrayed by Bhagyashri Borse and Dulquer’s character.

Director Selvamani Selvaraj has designed each frame with artistic finesse, preserving the elegance of old-school cinema while adding a modern emotional touch. With its melodious score, dreamy visuals, and heart-warming chemistry between the lead pair, Ammadive sets the perfect tone for the film’s nostalgic storytelling.