Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘I Am Game’ begins shoot with grand pooja ceremony

The highly anticipated Malayalam film I Am Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, officially began shooting with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram. The film is being helmed by RDX director NahasHidayath and marks a milestone as Dulquer’s 40th film. Produced under Dulquer’s own banner, Wayfarer Films, the launch event was attended by key cast members, including Angamaly Diaries fame Antony Varghese and popular Tamil filmmaker-actor Mysskin.

Making headlines is Mysskin’s debut in Malayalam cinema, where he is set to play a pivotal role. The screenplay is crafted by Sajeer Baba, Ismail Abubacker, and Bilal Moidu, while the dialogues have been penned by Aadharsh Sukumaran and Shahabas Rasheed. With such a strong creative team, expectations are soaring for the project.

The first schedule is currently in progress in Thiruvananthapuram. Touted as Dulquer’s most ambitious Malayalam project to date, I Am Game promises a high-budget cinematic experience complete with an ensemble cast and intense action sequences. The film’s title poster, unveiled recently, has already created a buzz online with its striking design and unique theme.

With Dulquer teaming up with director NahasHidayath for the first time, and the presence of talents like Antony Varghese and Mysskin, I Am Game is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Malayalam releases in recent times. Fans are eagerly watching this space as the film progresses.