Ed Sheeran Compares Om Shanti Om to Star Wars: “It’s a Weird Analogy, but...”

British singer‑songwriter Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his deep admiration for Bollywood, particularly after being introduced to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2007 film Om Shanti Om. In a conversation with Zane Lowe, Sheeran likened his experience of watching the movie to the first time someone sees Star Wars, grand, imaginative, and unlike anything else.

He said,"It’s a wealth of discovery of movies, and someone going like, ‘Oh, have you seen this movie?’ Have you seen 'Om Shanti Om'? It’s like a really big Shah Rukh Khan movie, and it has amazing songs and dances in it."

Adding further Ed shared, "This is a weird analogy, but it is almost like introducing Star Wars to someone for the first time, and they just go like, ‘What is this?’ There are superstars in the same country singing in different languages."

Moving on Ed also spoke about his month‑long stay in India shooting the music video Sapphire with Arijit Singh. Sheeran said that every few hundred miles he traveled felt like discovering a new world, different culture, language, music, food and fashion. He also called his time collaborating on Sapphire among the “most amazing days in [his] musical career,” showing just how much he values the influence and magic of Indian cinema.