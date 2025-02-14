Ed Sheeran sings ‘Chuttamalle’; leaves Jr NTR, Jahnavi Kapoor impressed

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran delighted Indian fans with a special performance of the Telugu chartbuster Chuttamalle from the film Devara during his concert in Bangalore. The surprise act, featuring original singer Shilpa Rao, left audiences in awe, including the film’s lead actors, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

As part of his India tour, Sheeran performed in Bangalore on Sunday, where he sang his first-ever Telugu song, winning hearts across the country. Jr NTR, sharing a clip of the performance, expressed his excitement, saying, "Music has no boundaries, and you proved it again, Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special."

Janhvi Kapoor also joined in the appreciation, writing, "What a crossover to wake up to."

Sheeran, reflecting on the experience, took to Instagram to share his thoughts, writing, "Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!"

Shilpa Rao responded warmly, saying, "Artists always spread love. And it was absolutely that tonight. @teddysphotos you are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love."

The performance even caught the attention of music director A.R. Rahman’s daughter, Khatija Rahman, who reacted with fire emojis, praising the collaboration. Shilpa Rao acknowledged the appreciation with a hugging smiley and a heart emoji.

Ed Sheeran’s flawless delivery of Chuttamalle has not only left fans mesmerized but also bridged cultures through the universal language of music.