‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ reimagines iconic powers in a retro-futuristic MCU debut

Marvel Studios is set to take fans back in time — and deep into the multiverse — with Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing in Indian theatres on July 25, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s MCU timeline, this reboot reinvents the legendary team with fresh visuals and evolved powers, while staying rooted in the essence that made them iconic.

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), whose classic stretch powers are reimagined through spatial manipulation. No longer just elastic, Reed warps space itself, adding a visually striking quantum shimmer to his abilities — a nod to his unmatched intellect and cosmic curiosity.

Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) is positioned as the powerhouse of the group. Beyond invisibility, her psionic force fields now take center stage — powerful enough to deflect interdimensional threats. In this version, Sue is the team’s strongest asset and emotional anchor.

Joseph Quinn brings fiery charm to Johnny Storm (Human Torch). With control over cosmic-level heat, Johnny can absorb, redirect, and weaponize explosions, turning fire into a tool of propulsion and destruction — a step beyond mere pyrokinesis.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm (The Thing) remains the team’s muscle and heart. Encased in rock, his strength is unparalleled, but it’s his internal struggle and humanity that define this portrayal. The film leans into his emotional journey as much as his brute force.

Fans also got a glimpse of Franklin Richards, Sue and Reed’s reality-warping son, hinting at future MCU cosmic arcs.

Fantastic Four: First Steps promises not just a nostalgic revival but a bold reintroduction of Marvel’s First Family — this time, with deeper stakes and cosmic ambition.