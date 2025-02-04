Farah Khan gets together with BB 18 contestants Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang: Chaiyya Chaiyya’ kind of a day!

Mumbai: Farah Khan recently enjoyed a fun time with Bigg Boss 18 contestants Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chum Darang. Shilpa Shirodkar took to her Instagram stories and posted some sneak peeks from the get-together.

In the first picture, Shilpa Shirodkar and Farah Khan are all smiles as they pose together. Joining them in the second photo is Chum Darang as the three of them face the camera.

"When @farahkhankunder is around, you know it’s going to be a ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ kind of a day! Love you Farah, you’re the best Loved catching up with you! Guess what’s gonna cook?" Shilpa Shirodkar penned as the caption.

Namrata Shirodkar commented on the post with four exploding head emojis.

Additionally, an Insta user wrote, "Oh three lovely ladies together...going to cook something."

A netizen shared, "Ah so it was cooking with FK with you & Chum?? Am excited for the episode."

The third comment read, "I the chamma chamma I china gate was originally for Shilps too because weight gain she couldn't do it so urmila had to do it".

It might be exciting to know that Shilpa Shirodkar was supposed to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for his popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya in "Dil Se..". She was approached for the part before Malaika Arora but was rejected for being overweight.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan during a recent interview, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that she was the initial choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress disclosed, "I didn’t get it because I was fat. They just said that I am fat." She was further asked if she felt bad about missing the opportunity. To this, she replied, “I will always feel bad that I didn’t get ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya,’ but God gave me much more and he is still giving me."

Before this, Farah Khan also met BB 18 contestant Karan Veer Mehra for her YouTube channel.



