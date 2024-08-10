Farhan Akhtar reflects on lifelong friendships as ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ celebrates 23 years

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar is celebrating a significant milestone as his cult classic film “Dil Chahta Hai”marks its 23rd anniversary. On Saturday, the actor-director took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion by sharing a video montage that highlights memorable scenes and characters from the film.

In his heartfelt caption, Farhan wrote, "Here's to lifelong friendships. To the cast, crew and audience, your love has kept #DilChahtaHai alive for 23 years. #23YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

Released in 2001, “Dil Chahta Hai” was Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film, starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta, quickly became a timeless classic, known for revolutionizing Hindi cinema with its fresh narrative and urban approach.





The movie explores the lives of three close friends and how their relationships evolve as they navigate the complexities of adulthood. “Dil Chahta Hai” was groundbreaking in its portrayal of youth, friendship, and the modern Indian experience, with a narrative style that was influenced by Hollywood. Farhan Akhtar, who wrote the film at a time when he was uncertain about his own life, chose to break away from the conventional norms of Hindi cinema, creating a story that resonated with a new generation of viewers.



One of the most significant contributions of the film was its music, composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, which revolutionized the sound of Bollywood. The dialogues, costume design, and overall styling also set a new standard, making the film's characters and their lives relatable and aspirational.









“Dil Chahta Hai” also had a lasting impact on tourism in Goa, as the film showcased the beauty of the coastal state, inspiring many to explore it themselves. The youthful energy of the movie, coupled with its new-age music and relatable storyline, continues to resonate with audiences even after 23 years. The characters, their outfits, and the film's soundtrack remain fresh and iconic.



As Farhan celebrates this milestone, he is also busy working on his upcoming film Don 3, with Ranveer Singh taking over the titular role from Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.