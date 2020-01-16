Fire on the sets of Shivanna's Bhajarangi 2

Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar is shooting for the sequel to his hit movie Bhajarangi. The film is titled Bhajaranji 2 for which A Harsha is wielding the megaphone. The makers have erected a set on the outskirts of Bengaluru for the movie shoot. We hear that a small fortune was spent on building the huge set which also consumed a lot of time and effort.

In an unfortunate incident, a major blaze broke out on the sets of Bhajarangi 2. Even though none was harmed in the incident, the fire seems to have hit the movie schedule.

This set was for an especially built to shoot a special sequence, according to a source in the know. Bhavana plays the female lead opposite Shivanna in Bhajarangi 2. The makers are yet to reveal the names of other crew members

Shivanna has joined hands with Harsha for the third film in Bhajarangi 2. The earlier projects were Vajrakaya and the first instalment of Bhajarangi, both of which starred Shivarajkumar in the lead role.

Bhajarangi 2 has set the expectations soaring among fans ever since it was announced. The film is expected to hit the marquee in summer.