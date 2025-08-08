First Look of ‘Kanakavathi’ from 'Kantara Chapter 1' Unveiled on the Auspicious Occasion of Varalakshmi Festival

Live
Bengaluru: On the festive day of Varalakshmi Vrata, the much-awaited first look of ‘Kanakavathi’, played by actress Rukmini Vasanth, has been revealed by the team of Kantara Chapter 1. The film, produced by Hombale Films and directed by Rishab Shetty, is slated for a global release on October 2, 2025.
‘Kantara Chapter 1’ promises to delve deeper into the rich mythological and cultural roots introduced in the 2022 global hit Kantara. Following the buzz created by the earlier release of Rishab Shetty’s striking first look on his birthday, and the wrap-up video of the film shoot, the unveiling of Kanakavathi’s character has now taken anticipation to the next level.
With cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap and a powerful musical score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the film promises to deliver a visual and emotional spectacle. Backed by producer Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale Films continues its commitment to storytelling that honors Indian heritage and spirituality.
Kantara Chapter 1 will be released worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English, making it a truly pan-Indian cinematic experience.
With the divine blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi, Hombale Films proudly presents the first look of Kanakavathi — a character destined to leave a lasting impression on audiences across the globe.