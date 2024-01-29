Florence Pugh: Camera broke during 'Oppenheimer' sex scene with Cillian Murphy

Los Angeles: Actress Florence Pugh, who played the role of Jean Tatlock, in a relationship with Cillian Murphy’s titular character of J. Robert Oppenheimer in ‘Oppenheimer’, revealed that the camera broke during a sex scene between her and Murphy in the film.

During an ‘Oppenheimer’ panel featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Jamie Dornan as the moderator, Pugh revealed that some technical difficulties arose during a sex scene, reports ‘Variety’.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did,” Pugh said.

“Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing.”

As per ‘Variety’, she added that there were not many cameras available, with one being in the shop. They then had to figure out how to fix the camera that broke.

“Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” she said, wrapping her arms around herself.

A person then came into the room to attempt to fix the camera.

“I’m like, well, this is my moment to learn. ‘So tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?'” she recalled saying to the person who entered the room.

“You just make your moments. I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?'”

Pugh then said director Christopher Nolan explained there was an issue with the way the light was coming in.

“It was just crazy that every person on this set was so knowledgeable and was so ready to make this kind of a movie that there was no dull moment. It was all amazing. It felt like we were lucky to be there every second of the day,” she said. ‘Oppenheimer’ received the most nominations at the 2024 Oscars with 13, including best picture.