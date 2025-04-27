FNCC condemns Pahalgam terror attack, holds candlelight vigil in tribute

The Film Nagar Cultural Center (FNCC) expressed profound shock and grief over the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians and left many injured. In a solemn tribute, FNCC members held a candlelight vigil, honoring the memory of those martyred in the tragic incident.

Speaking at the gathering, renowned producer and FNCC President K S Rama Rao said, “We are deeply shocked by the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam. FNCC stands firmly with the Modi government in strongly opposing this heinous act. We extend our full support to all the measures the government undertakes to combat such violence.”

TummalaRanga Rao, another prominent figure at the event, emphasized, “We express our complete solidarity with the people of India. Such brutal acts against peaceful citizens are direct attacks on our constitutional values of unity, peace, and harmony. We urge the government to respond with firm resistance, and we assure our unwavering support.”

The event saw participation from notable personalities including ParuchuriGopalakrishna, actor Chinna, Banerjee, Adi Seshagiri Rao, and Kaja Suryanarayana. Together, they lit candles in remembrance, symbolizing hope, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of unity.

The FNCC collectively condemned the attack, reaffirming their commitment to stand against terrorism and uphold the principles of peace, unity, and constitutional integrity.