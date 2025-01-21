‘Gandhi Tatha Chettu’ director Padmavati Malladidiscusses the film’s journey

Directed by Padmavati Malladi, Gandhi Tatha Chettu is all set to hit theaters globally on January 24. The film, starring Sukumar Bandreddy's daughter, SukruthiVeniBandreddy, in the lead role, has already garnered significant attention by being showcased at various international film festivals and winning several prestigious awards. SukruthiVeni herself bagged the Best Child Artist award for her performance. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, the film promises a unique and heartfelt cinematic experience.

In an exclusive interview, director Padmavati Malladi shared the inspiration behind the film's creation. “The idea for Gandhi TathaChettu originated from a friend's suggestion to create a love story between a tree and a human. As someone passionate about greenery, I instantly connected with the concept. The film is centered around a young girl protecting her village and a tree using the principles of non-violence,” Malladi explained.

Set against a period backdrop, the film’s story begins in 1947, right after the death of Mahatma Gandhi. Malladi chose a village in Nizamabad for the shoot, where they found the perfect tree for the story. The film features a bold and courageous character portrayed by Sukruthi, who even shaved her head for the role.

Malladi also shared that Sukumar, who is known for his successful directorial career, gave her the freedom to make the film as she envisioned. The film’s music, especially its background score, plays a significant role in elevating the narrative.

With a compelling story, powerful performances, and a timely message of non-violence, Gandhi TathaChettu is expected to strike a chord with audiences worldwide when it releases on January 24.