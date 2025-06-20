‘Ghaati’ team all set to come with first single ‘Sailore’

Star actress Anushka Shetty is all set to make a powerful comeback with the intense crime drama Ghaati, which also features Kollywood actor Vikram Prabhu in a lead role. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Krish, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

Building anticipation ahead of the release, the makers have confirmed the launch of the film’s first single, titled ‘Sailore’, on Saturday, June 21. To mark the announcement, a captivating poster was unveiled on Thursday evening. The poster features Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu standing in a serene temple backdrop, setting a mysterious and spiritual tone for the upcoming song.

Produced jointly under the banners of UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments, Ghaati is expected to be a gripping tale steeped in emotion, suspense, and layered character arcs. The film marks a significant return for Anushka Shetty to crime drama, a genre where she has previously delivered memorable performances.

With a compelling lead pair, a visionary director, and a strong production team, Ghaati is shaping up to be one of the most awaited pan-Indian releases of 2025. As the first single “Sailore” gears up for release, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the mood and music that the film promises.