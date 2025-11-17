Goodra Set to Headline Upcoming 7-Star Tera Raid Event

Goodra isn’t known for being wild and tough, but its unusual side will show during Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s Pokémon 7-star Tera Raid. Goodra will be on sale at black Tera Raid charging stations from Thursday the 20th of November at 4 at 00 p.m. PST until Sunday 23rd November 2025 at 359 p.m. PST.

This special interpretation of Goodra has a Water Tera Type and holds the largely sought- after Goodra Mightiest Mark, so be careful it’s not an opponent to take smoothly. Your best bet is to join up with your friends and take on this strong Tera Pokémon together.

In the alternate half of Goodra Tera Raid event, from November 27 to November 30, Blissey will also appear more frequently in 5- star Tera Raids. These Blisseys can have multiple Tera Types, so you’ll want to plan consequently. Defeating these special Blisseys can earn you some great rewards, including various Tera Shards and additional Exp. Candies.

To ensure you can locate Pokémon Scarlet Violet raids, remember to download the latest Pokémon SV news. To do this, simply:

Open the X menu and select Poké Portal

Tap Mystery Gift

Tap Check Poké Portal News

Trainers must complete the postgame story content or participate in a 7-star Tera Raid led by someone who has in order to be able to take on this Water–Tera Type Goodra with the Mightiest Mark. Note that you can only catch this special Goodra once per save file, but after you have caught it, you can still participate in battles against it in order to earn additional rewards, such as high quantities of Exp. Candy, items you can sell to Pokémon Centers for Poké, items that boost your Pokémon’s stats, and Water Tera Shards to change your Pokémon’s Tera Type.